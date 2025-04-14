Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 578,522 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,443,000.

STIP stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

