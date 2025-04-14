Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $261.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

