Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

