Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 13,871 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.64%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.