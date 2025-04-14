Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

