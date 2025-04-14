Best Oil Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Chevron, Caterpillar, Occidental Petroleum, and Estée Lauder Companies are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas products. These stocks typically experience price fluctuations in line with changes in global energy demand and oil market dynamics, making them a key component in assessing the performance of the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. 6,966,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,949,579. The company has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.21. 4,219,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a market cap of $396.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.02 on Monday, reaching $793.69. 786,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $875.51 and a 200 day moving average of $973.89. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.41. 4,481,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.42 on Monday, reaching $297.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.00.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.90. 6,854,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 4,251,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,234. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

