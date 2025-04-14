Best Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – April 14th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services and infrastructure, including mobile and landline voice, data transmission, internet, and sometimes cable television services. These stocks tend to be valued for their steady revenue streams and essential role in modern economies, often making them attractive for long-term investors seeking reliable dividends and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.73. 15,595,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303,535. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $835.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $10.47 on Monday, hitting $796.14. 939,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $875.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $973.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Read More