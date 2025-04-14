Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,163,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $127.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

