Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,942,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,187 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

