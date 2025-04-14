Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Boyd Gaming worth $381,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $64.55 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.