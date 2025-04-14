Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,047,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,865,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

