Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

