Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

