Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Graco worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,242,000 after acquiring an additional 337,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $177,434,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

