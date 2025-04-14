Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after buying an additional 2,817,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,597,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.