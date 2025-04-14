Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52,200.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 529,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $459.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.51. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

