Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

