Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $762,000 Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $537.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This trade represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

