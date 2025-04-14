Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.