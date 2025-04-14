Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. 158,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.