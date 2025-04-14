Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BDGS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

