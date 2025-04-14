Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.26. 626,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,280,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

