Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. 1,373,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.