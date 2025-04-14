Broyhill Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,755 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

