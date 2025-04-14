Broyhill Asset Management Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. NICE accounts for 3.9% of Broyhill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $236.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.