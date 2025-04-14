Broyhill Asset Management Makes New $461,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 727,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.