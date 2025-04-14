Broyhill Asset Management Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after acquiring an additional 534,740 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,687,000 after buying an additional 1,101,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,882,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,720,000 after acquiring an additional 722,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.