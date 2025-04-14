Broyhill Asset Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

