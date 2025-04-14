BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.91. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.