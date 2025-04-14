BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 1,470 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $146.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.