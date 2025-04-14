BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.