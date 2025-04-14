BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

