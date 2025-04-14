BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

