Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

BURL opened at $240.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.38. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

