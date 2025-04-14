Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Down 85.1% in March

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

