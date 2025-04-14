C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.71. 2,942,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,235,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,563. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

