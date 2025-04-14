Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after buying an additional 47,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

