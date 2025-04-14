Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $184.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.