Campion Asset Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.0% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Real Estate ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Explosive Sales Growth and Strong Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.