Campion Asset Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.0% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

