Campion Asset Management Sells 2,444 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

