Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 182,953 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TFC opened at $35.30 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

