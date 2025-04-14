Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $278.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 472,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,174,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.08 and a 200-day moving average of $586.74.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
