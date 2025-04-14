Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $7.25 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,944,000 after acquiring an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 311,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $68.36 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. The trade was a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
