Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $8.98 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,433,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 24.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,713,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.08.

PSA stock opened at $279.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

