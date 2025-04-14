Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $11.78 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 159,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after acquiring an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $4,534,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

