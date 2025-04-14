Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,941,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,746,000 after buying an additional 455,225 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Mizuho cut their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $213.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $202.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

