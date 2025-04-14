Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

