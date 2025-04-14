Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.
Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.