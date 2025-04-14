Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,729,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,776,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

