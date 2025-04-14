Carlyle Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Carlyle Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916,721 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Complete Solaria worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLR opened at $1.44 on Monday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Complete Solaria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Complete Solaria Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

